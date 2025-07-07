As a logistics management specialist in plans and operations at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Mark Machiels is responsible for managing the site’s operations calendar and drafting weekly situational reports and storyboards for higher. Pictured here (third from left), Machiel poses for a photo with his team in Poland during DEFENDER 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 03:43
|Photo ID:
|9168140
|VIRIN:
|250708-A-A4479-7394
|Resolution:
|3340x2216
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, BE
|Hometown:
|ZONHOVEN, LIMBURG (VLG), BE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Belgian LN employee witness to major changes at Zutendaal since APS-2 mission began there in 2017 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Belgian LN employee witness to major changes at Zutendaal since APS-2 mission began there in 2017
No keywords found.