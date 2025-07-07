Belgian LN employee witness to major changes at Zutendaal since APS-2 mission began there in 2017

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

As a logistics management specialist in plans and operations at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite, Mark Machiels is responsible for managing the site’s operations calendar and drafting weekly situational reports and storyboards for higher. Pictured here (third from left), Machiel poses for a photo with his team in Poland during DEFENDER 24. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)