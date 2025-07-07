USS George Washington Hosts Members of Armed Forces of the Philippines Chaplain Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Ben Garrett, left, assigned to command religious ministries department, left, exchanges gifts with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Tansip, right, Chief of the AFP Chaplain Service, in the ship’s chapel during a tour aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while anchored off the coast of the Philippines, July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is conducting a port visit during their routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lillian Olen)