    USS George Washington Hosts Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chaplain Service [Image 1 of 8]

    USS George Washington Hosts Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chaplain Service

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Lt. Cmdr. Wilking Jean, assigned to command religious ministries department, gives a tour to distinguished visitors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while anchored off the coast of the Philippines, July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is conducting a port visit during their routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Quezada)

