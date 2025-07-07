USS George Washington Hosts Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Chaplain Service

Lt. Cmdr. Wilking Jean, assigned to command religious ministries department, gives a tour to distinguished visitors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while anchored off the coast of the Philippines, July 5, 2025. The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is conducting a port visit during their routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Quezada)
