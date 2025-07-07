USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) transits Tokyo Bay before arriving at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, for a scheduled port visit, July 7. Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)