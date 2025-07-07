The Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) transits Tokyo Bay before arriving at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, for a scheduled port visit, July 7. Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 21:04
|Photo ID:
|9167758
|VIRIN:
|250707-N-JJ672-1116
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.2 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.