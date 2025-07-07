Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    The Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) enters Yokosuka Port before arriving at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, for a scheduled port visit, July 7. Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz) 

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 21:04
    Photo ID: 9167759
    VIRIN: 250707-N-JJ672-1136
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan
    USS Michael Monsoor arrives in Yokosuka, Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    Port Visit
    USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001)
    Yokosuka
    US 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download