156th CES Deployment for Training at Aviano Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jorge Martinez, and Airman 1st Class Bryan Flores, both structural journeymen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, cut a ceiling grid during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)