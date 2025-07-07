156th CES conducts Deployment for Training at Aviano

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Jewett | U.S. Airman assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, rewires a building’s electrical system during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy — U.S. Airmen with the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, conducted a Deployment for Training to develop their skills proficiency within the U.S. European Command operations area of responsibility while supporting real-world construction projects aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and infrastructure at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 16-27, 2025.



The 156th CES’s primary mission during their DFT was to establish a dedicated workspace and secondary warehouse for the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron to reduce travel time for materials transportation and increase availability of supplies, augmenting productivity through better operational management.



“One of our main goals was to help the 31st CES increase day-to-day efficiency,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jose Trinidad, the 156th CES operations flight commander. “By building out a dedicated workspace and improving access to tools and materials, we helped to cut down on delays and made it easier for their team to get the job done, which goes a long way for mission support.”



During their first week of DFT, the 156th CES electricians rewired the building's electrical system, including critical updates to the main panel, while HVAC and refrigeration specialists installed six mini-split air conditioning units to improve climate control. Additionally, power production teams conducted essential maintenance for on-site generators, water and fuel systems operators connected potable water lines and installed drainage systems, further supporting the facility's operational use.



“Our team hit the ground running; from rewiring the main panel to installing new A/C units and restoring key utilities, every shop played a part in making this facility fully operational,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ismael Rodriguez, the 156th CES operations flight superintendent. “These upgrades directly support Aviano’s infrastructure by improving reliability, safety, and comfort for the teams who work here every day.”



While completing their final training week, heavy equipment specialists with the 156th CES supported construction efforts and a Rapid Airfield Damage Repair exercise by staging and maintaining vehicles, saving thousands of dollars and ensuring operational continuity.



“Supporting the RADR exercise was a key part of our mission here,” said Rodriguez. “Our heavy equipment team made sure vehicles were ready and in place, which saved valuable resources and ensured we could respond quickly and keep ground operations moving.”



The engineering team finalized fire evacuation plans, updated utility diagrams, and refined AutoCAD site drawings in coordination with electrical and plumbing teams. Simultaneously, firefighters conducted rope rescue drills and participated in Fire Officer I and Mobile Water Supply Driver Operator evaluations, which qualified and enhanced readiness for participating Airmen.



“Finalizing fire evacuation plans and running live rescue drills go hand in hand,” said Trinidad. “Our engineers and firefighters worked from different angles to achieve the same: keeping people safe and prepared; whether it’s updating site drawings or qualifying in advanced fire training, it all builds readiness and ensures we’re ready to respond when every second matters.”



This DFT gave 156th CES Airmen a valuable opportunity to apply and expand their technical skills in an operational setting, strengthening partnerships and increasing readiness across the force.