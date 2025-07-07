156th CES Deployment for Training at Aviano Air Base

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis Cuadrado, and Airman 1st Class Llorelys Fuentes, both heat, ventilation and air conditioning/refrigeration journeymen assigned to the 156th Civil Engineer Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, install a new mini-split AC unit during a Deployment for Training (DFT) at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 23, 2025. During the DFT, the 156th CES developed their skill proficiency in a new area of responsibility while supporting real-world projects that support the U.S. European Command operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett)
156th CES conducts Deployment for Training at Aviano
