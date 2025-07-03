Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth conducts War college interview and PT session.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9167030
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-XL929-8836
|Resolution:
|6812x4542
|Size:
|6.96 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview, PT session [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.