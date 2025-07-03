Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Hegseth conducts War College interview [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War College interview

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth conducts War college interview and PT session.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 10:43
    Photo ID: 9167024
    VIRIN: 250702-F-XL929-6918
    Resolution: 6946x4630
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Hegseth conducts War College interview [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War College interview
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview, PT session
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview, PT session
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview, PT session
    Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview, PT session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download