Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth conducts War college interview and PT session.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 10:43
|Photo ID:
|9167023
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-XL929-8612
|Resolution:
|6792x4528
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Hegseth conducts War college interview [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.