    MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range [Image 20 of 20]

    MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cayden Bishop, a rifleman with Headquarters Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participates in an unknown-distance combat marksmanship range at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Bishop is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 00:45
    Photo ID: 9166653
    VIRIN: 250702-M-LU593-1481
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 16.44 MB
    Location: ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rifle range
    T-CCC
    CMP
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    marksmanship

