MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and sailors with Headquarters Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, conduct tactical combat casualty care training during an unknown-distance combat marksmanship range at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)