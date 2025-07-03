MRF-D 25.3 conducts CMP unknown distance range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cayden Bishop, a rifleman with Headquarters Company, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participates in an unknown-distance combat marksmanship range at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 2, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Bishop is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)