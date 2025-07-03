Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delaware returns home from deployment

    Delaware returns home from deployment

    GROTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Darren Moore 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    250705-N-ME988-1563 NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, Conn. (July 5, 2025) Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Douglas Ames embraces his family as the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns to Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn., July 5, 2025, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Delaware and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)

    USS Delaware (SSN 791)
    Submarine Readiness Squadron 32
    deployment
    homecoming
    sub
    return to homeport (RTHP)

