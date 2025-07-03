Delaware returns home from deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250705-N-ME988-1125 NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, Conn. (July 5, 2025) The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns to Naval Submarine Base New London, Conn., July 5, 2025, following a six-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. Delaware and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12, whose primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, prepared, and committed to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Darren M. Moore)