Delaware returns home from deployment

GROTON, Connecticut – The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791), under the command of Cmdr. Jason Patton, returned to Naval Submarine Base New London Saturday, July 5, completing a six-month deployment to U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

Cmdr. Jason Patton praised his crew and their commitment to projecting power across the globe.



“The crew of USS Delaware is a group of outstanding professional submariners,” said Patton, from Laramie, Wyoming. “We were deployed for 205 days and we spent 194 of those at sea accomplishing our nation’s tasking. That wouldn’t have been possible without teamwork, dedication, and tenacity from every Sailor onboard. I’m extremely proud of their accomplishments and lucky to be a part of such a great crew.”



Patton also credited the crew’s accomplishments to those who were not underway with them.



“I would be remiss for mentioning the crew’s accomplishments without acknowledging the world class support from our loved ones back home,” Patton said. “While we battled the rough seas and cold they fought through countless home emergencies, car problems, and parenting moments. We are grateful for their steadfast resolve and are ecstatic to be home with them again.”



Delaware steamed more than 42,000 nautical miles and made port calls to Haakonsvern, Norway.



During its deployment, Delaware completed the first-ever forward deployed submarine torpedo tube launch and recovery of a Yellow Moray (REMUS 600) unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The integration of robotic and autonomous systems is expected to enhance operational flexibility and capabilities of future submarine missions, providing the ability to extend reach at both shallower and deeper depths than a manned submarine can access.



Fifty-four personnel earned their submarine warfare devices – commonly referred to as “dolphins” – during the deployment and two Delaware Sailors had new babies.



Sonar Technician (Submarine) 3rd Class Landon Nichols, from Summerville, South Carolina, and his wife, Anna Nichols, were honored with the ceremonial first kiss on the pier.



Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Douglas Ames, from Sudan, Texas, was awarded the ceremonial first hug with his wife, Jessica Ames.



Commissioned April 4, 2020, Delaware is the 18th Virginia-class attack submarine and is the seventh U.S. warship named after the first state of Delaware. Due to COVID -19 restrictions at the time, the official commissioning date was April 2, 2020, while the boat was underway, making it the first U.S. naval warship to be commissioned while submerged. It has a length of 377 feet with a beam of 34 feet and can operate at more than 25 knots submerged.



The Virginia-class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.