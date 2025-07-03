Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year’s hurricane [Image 5 of 6]

    Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year’s hurricane

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    The bag filter system is the last stop before water is sent to the city water treatment plant in Asheville, North Carolina.

    Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year’s hurricane

    TAGS

    Wilmington District
    Hurricane Helene
    Hurricane Helene response
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

