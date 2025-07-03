Lake water is treated three Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) units where air pushed into the water forcing tiny debris particles to the top of the pool where it’s removed before the water moves on to the next step of filtration.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9166122
|VIRIN:
|250705-A-GI410-1009
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year's hurricane [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS
Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year’s hurricane
