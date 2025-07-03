The Bee Tree Reservoir Turbidity Reduction System sits at the base of the Bee Tree Lake in Swannanoa, North Carolina, near the William DeBruhl Water Treatment Plant.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2025 15:17
|Photo ID:
|9166118
|VIRIN:
|250705-A-GI410-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year’s hurricane [Image 6 of 6], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Water filtration system in Swannanoa helps bring safe water to area residents after last year’s hurricane
No keywords found.