Petty Officer Nathan Heyrman, a boarding team member at Coast Guard Station Buffalo, speaks with a boater during a safety boarding, Friday, July 4th, 2025. The boarding was part of Operation Dry Water which is a nationwide campaign during which federal, state, and local agencies conduct safety boardings to educate boaters about about the dangers of operating under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)