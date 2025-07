Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boarding team members from Coast Guard Station Buffalo perform a safety boarding on Lake Erie near Buffalo, New York, Friday, July 4th, 2025. Operation Dry Water is held annually during the Fourth of July holiday, a time of increased boating activity, to increase awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)