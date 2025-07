Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer Nicholas Seth, a boarding team member at Coast Guard Station Buffalo, conducts a safety boarding during Operation Dry Water, Friday, July 4th, 2025. Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities that occur on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Barresi)