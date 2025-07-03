Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field [Image 5 of 5]

    SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando signals to his teammate during final checks aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before executing a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jump over Weyand Field, July 4, 2025. The team conducted standard time calls and coordination prior to the annual demonstration in support of U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s mission across Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 23:52
    Photo ID: 9165859
    VIRIN: 250704-A-PE084-1005
    Resolution: 6141x4094
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

