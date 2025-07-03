SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando signals to his teammate during final checks aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before executing a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jump over Weyand Field, July 4, 2025. The team conducted standard time calls and coordination prior to the annual demonstration in support of U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s mission across Hawaii.