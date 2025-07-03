SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field

A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando walks across the flight line at Wheeler Army Airfield following a successful high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jump demonstration, July 4, 2025. The annual event supports U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s outreach to active duty and reserve prospects across Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 23:52
|Photo ID:
|9165857
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-PE084-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.26 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
