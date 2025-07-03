SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando exits a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jump over Weyand Field, July 4, 2025. The HALO jump was part of a demonstration showcasing elite airborne insertion techniques. The annual event supports U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s efforts to highlight elite airborne capabilities and inspire future Soldiers across Hawaii.