    SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field [Image 1 of 5]

    SOCOM Para-Commandos Showcase HALO Jump Capabilities Over Weyand Field

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    A U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commando exits a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a high-altitude, low-opening (HALO) jump over Weyand Field, July 4, 2025. The HALO jump was part of a demonstration showcasing elite airborne insertion techniques. The annual event supports U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s efforts to highlight elite airborne capabilities and inspire future Soldiers across Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
