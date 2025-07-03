Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airpower soars over the White House [Image 6 of 6]

    U.S. Airpower soars over the White House

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach 

    316th Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. are accompanied by two F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fl. and two F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. during a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2 Spirit pilots that carried out the strike for Operation Midnight Hammer were invited to the White House to be honored by President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 19:40
    Photo ID: 9165805
    VIRIN: 250704-F-KQ059-1159
    Resolution: 7475x4983
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    F-22 Raptor
    Independence Day
    4th of July
    B-2 Spirit
    F-35A Lighting II
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

