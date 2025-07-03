U.S. Airpower soars over the White House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirits, assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. are accompanied by two F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to 325th Fighter Wing, Tyndall Air Force Base, Fl. and two F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. during a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The B-2 Spirit pilots that carried out the strike for Operation Midnight Hammer were invited to the White House to be honored by President Donald J. Trump. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)