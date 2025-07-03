U.S. Airpower soars over the White House

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Four U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. conduct a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The F-22 Raptor combines stealth, maneuverability, and integrated avionics to project air dominance and defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)