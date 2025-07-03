U.S. Airpower soars over the White House

Four U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. conduct a flyover over the White House in Washington, D.C., July 4, 2025. The F-22 Raptor combines stealth, maneuverability, and integrated avionics to project air dominance and defeat threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9165803
|VIRIN:
|250704-F-KQ059-1080
|Resolution:
|6417x5504
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
