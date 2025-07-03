Independence Day at USAG Stuttgart 2025

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated Independence Day at Panzer Kaserne on July 4, with Col. Edward J. Sanford tapping the keg to officially welcome his guests, including local mayors and area politicians.
This year’s event marks the third consecutive time that USAG Stuttgart has celebrated Independence Day alongside its German hosts.
USAG Stuttgart celebrates the Fourth of July
