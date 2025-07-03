Independence Day on Panzer Kaserne 2025

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart marked Independence Day at Panzer Kaserne on July 4, with Col. Edward J. Sanford tapping the keg to officially welcome guests, including local mayors and area politicians.
The celebration offered a wide array of attractions: mechanical bull riding, a BOSS car-smash station, rock climbing walls, bungee trampolines, and much more.
This year’s event marks the third consecutive time that USAG Stuttgart has celebrated Independence Day alongside its German host‑nation community.
USAG Stuttgart celebrates the Fourth of July
