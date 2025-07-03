USAG Stuttgart celebrates the Fourth of July

Photo By Balmina Sehra | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart marked Independence Day at Panzer Kaserne on July 4,...... read more read more Photo By Balmina Sehra | U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart marked Independence Day at Panzer Kaserne on July 4, with Col. Edward J. Sanford tapping the keg to officially welcome guests, including local mayors and area politicians. The celebration offered a wide array of attractions: mechanical bull riding, a BOSS car-smash station, rock climbing walls, bungee trampolines, and much more. This year’s event marks the third consecutive time that USAG Stuttgart has celebrated Independence Day alongside its German host‑nation community. see less | View Image Page

By Margarita Cambest

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs



U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the Fourth of July with many booms on Friday as one of the first of many Independence Day celebrations across Army garrisons in Germany ended with a patriotic display of fireworks above Panzer Kaserne.



"This is the third year in a row we have opened our gates to the public to celebrate Independence Day," said USAG Stuttgart Garrison Commander Col. Edward J. Sanford. "We share such a strong and lasting relationship with our Host Nation. It is fitting to us to celebrate freedom and Freundschaft (friendship) with the local community."



USAG Stuttgart military community members as well as the general public were invited to take part in the garrison's Independence Day festivities. While coming onto Panzer Kaserne is a regular occurrence for the Stuttgart military community, the Fourth of July is one of the few times the gates of the installation are open to the general public and our host nation neighbors said they were excited to partake.



Anna Trautschold is German but visited Panzer Kaserne for the Fourth of July with her American boyfriend, as well as her sister and best friend.



"I'm so happy to be here," she said. "We enjoy walking around and seeing the different cars (military vehicles) and things."



A full day of events celebrating German and American friendship kicked off with the singing of both the German national anthem and "The Star-Spangled Banner." The day's events offer not just a peek behind the gate but a glimpse at American culture and feeling of home right in the middle of Germany.



"I never get to see my family," said Kathleen Lonero who was visiting her son and his family from New York. "It means everything to me to be here. Celebration of your family is the most important thing in the world."



Guests participated in apple pie and watermelon eating contests, bull riding, a car smash, and even a magic show. Arts and crafts, a rock climbing wall, bungee trampolines and ninja games entertained kids and adults of all ages. The night's headline entertainment was the local punk rock band Trauma Bond.



"We are so excited to celebrate Independence Day with our German neighbors," said Cait Oblaender, Stuttgart Family & MWR event action officer. "It's a true honor to showcase our American traditions and customs."