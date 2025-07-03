250704-A-TN407-1092
MANTA, Ecuador (July 4, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 4, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 14:58
|Photo ID:
|9165735
|VIRIN:
|250704-A-TN407-1092
|Resolution:
|7727x5154
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|MANTA, EC
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Comfort arrives in Manta, Ecuador [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.