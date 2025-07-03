USNS Comfort Arrives in Manta, Ecuador

The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Manta, Ecuador for the third mission stop of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP 25), July 4, 2025.



“We look forward to building upon our relationship with Ecuador through medical care and exchanges, community relations events, and experiencing the vibrant culture of Manta,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and CP 25 mission commander. “Our combined efforts to enhance readiness and strengthen our partnership will lead to a safer, more secure region.”



This visit marks the fifth Continuing Promise visit to Ecuador, as well as the fifth visit aboard Comfort. While in Ecuador, Comfort team will conduct direct patient medical care aboard Comfort and at various medical sites throughout the region. Services provided in conjunction with medical representatives from Ecuador will include general medicine, dentistry, optometry, ophthalmology, pediatric care, internal medicine, women’s health, cardiology, dermatology, physiotherapy, and various subject matter expert exchanges focused on humanitarian aid and disaster relief.



“We are pleased to welcome the USNS Comfort to Ecuador,” said Mr. Lawrence Petroni, Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy in Ecuador. “This ship’s visit to Manabí exemplifies the United States’ enduring partnership with Ecuador and our comprehensive approach to security cooperation. Beyond delivering essential medical care, the mission will fortify communities by supporting local programs that steer youth away from organized crime through service, education, and health initiatives. These efforts reinforce our shared commitment to lasting regional stability."



In addition to medical and dental care, veterinarians from the U.S. Army 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support will conduct canine tactical combat care seminars as well as a cattle ranching symposium.



The Comfort team will also participate in community relations projects including beautification of Verdi Cevallos Hospital and Gil Pinto School, beach cleanups, and soccer and volleyball games to build camaraderie beyond the scope of medical aid.



“Being able to bring Sailors to experience these foreign interactions helps strengthen our team aboard the Comfort,” said Religious Program Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julian Ventura. “I hope these engagements that help foreign communities also help our Sailors find their purpose as we build relationships during Continuing Promise.”



Ventura shares a similar outlook to Steel Worker 2nd Class Jonas Bresette, who is assigned to Comfort from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11. NMCB 11’s, also known as Seabees, mission is focused on construction and engineering to support military operations and disaster relief efforts worldwide.



“After our recent work in Panama, the shift of dynamic will be focused on more hands-on training with our Ecuadorian counterparts, in addition to working alongside them,” said Bresette, the detachment safety supervisor for NMCB 11. “I’m very excited to be able to explore the native culture and experience the city of Manta.”



In Ecuador, the Seabees plans to complete engineering and utilities projects at the Escuela Republica Del Ecuador and Unidad Educativa El Porvenir schools in Manta.



CP25 marks the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth aboard Comfort. The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-federal entities, and international organizations.



CP is committed to assisting host nation efforts to provide vital medical care in the South American region that have limited access and promoting independence in case of medical disasters and emergencies through subject matter expect exchanges.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



