    USNS Comfort Arrives in Manta, Ecuador [Image 2 of 6]

    USNS Comfort Arrives in Manta, Ecuador

    MANTA, ECUADOR

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Mccubbins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    250704-A-TN407-1052

    MANTA, Ecuador (July 4, 2025) The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrives in Manta, Ecuador during Continuing Promise 2025, July 4, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan McCubbins)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 14:58
    Photo ID: 9165731
    VIRIN: 250704-A-TN407-1052
    Resolution: 5044x7563
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: MANTA, EC
    This work, USNS Comfort Arrives in Manta, Ecuador [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Ethan Mccubbins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25
    US Navy

