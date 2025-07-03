4th of July Takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard crew chiefs assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing signal an F-35A Lightning II aircraft onto the flightline on South Bulington, VT, July 4, 2025. These aircraft were taking off for a flyover around Vermont and New York. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)