4th of July Takeoff

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 158th fighter Wing takes off from South Burlington, VT, July 4, 2025. This aircraft along with 3 others was taking off for a flyover around Vermont and New York. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)