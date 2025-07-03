4th of July Takeoff

A U.S. Air National Guard F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 158th fighter Wing takes off from South Burlington, VT, July 4, 2025. This aircraft along with 3 others was taking off for a flyover around Vermont and New York. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)
|07.04.2025
|07.04.2025 11:05
|9165556
|250704-Z-CB896-1256
|4000x2661
|2.44 MB
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|2
|0
