    4th of July Takeoff [Image 2 of 6]

    4th of July Takeoff

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard crew chiefs assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing signal an F-35A Lightning II aircraft onto the flightline on South Bulington, VT, July 4, 2025. These aircraft were taking off for a flyover around Vermont and New York. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Raymond LaChance)

    158th Fighter Wing
    Green mountain boys
    Vermont Air National Guard
    f-35A lightning II
    jet

