National Guard Soldier Assists Border Patrol at Checkpoint

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Texas National Guard soldier and Border Patrol Senior Agent Chad Wamsley accompany Ricky I, a Belgian Malinois, as the detection dog checks a tractor-trailer truck for drugs or concealed people at the Border Patrol's Interstate 35 checkpoint, north of Laredo, Texas. The soldier, who is not being named for security reasons, volunteered to serve for a year on Operation Jump Start, the National Guard's assistance to the Border Patrol securing the U.S. border with Mexico. Photo by Sgt. Jim Greenhill, USA