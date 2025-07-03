National Guard Assists Border Patrol in Securing U.S.-Mexico Border

Texas National Guard soldiers, who are not being identified for security reasons, replace a water pump on a Border Patrol vehicle at the Laredo North Station in the Laredo Sector. The National Guard is helping the Border Patrol secure the U.S. border with Mexico during Operation Jump Start. Photo by Sgt. Jim Greenhill, USA
07.17.2006
07.04.2025
|9165424
|060717-D-DZ751-7260
|2796x1964
|1.34 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
