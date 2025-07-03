Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Soldier Welds Gun Cage for Border Patrol [Image 3 of 3]

    Texas National Guard Soldier Welds Gun Cage for Border Patrol

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.17.2006

    Photo by Jim Greenhill 

    Defense.gov         

    A Texas National Guard soldier, who is not being identified for security reasons, welds a gun cage for the Border Patrol at the Laredo North Station in the Laredo Sector. The soldier, a Hurricane Katrina evacuee who made a new home in Texas, volunteered to serve in Operation Jump Start for a year. The National Guard is helping the Border Patrol secure the U.S. border with Mexico. Photo by Sgt. Jim Greenhill, USA

    Date Taken: 07.17.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9165425
    VIRIN: 060717-D-DZ751-3367
    Resolution: 2424x1972
    Size: 800.23 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Texas National Guard Soldier Welds Gun Cage for Border Patrol [Image 3 of 3], by Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Texas National Guard Soldier Welds Gun Cage for Border Patrol

