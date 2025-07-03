Texas National Guard Soldier Welds Gun Cage for Border Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Texas National Guard soldier, who is not being identified for security reasons, welds a gun cage for the Border Patrol at the Laredo North Station in the Laredo Sector. The soldier, a Hurricane Katrina evacuee who made a new home in Texas, volunteered to serve in Operation Jump Start for a year. The National Guard is helping the Border Patrol secure the U.S. border with Mexico. Photo by Sgt. Jim Greenhill, USA