    Silhouettes Honor Missing Servicemembers at 'Faces of the Fallen' Exhibit [Image 2 of 5]

    Silhouettes Honor Missing Servicemembers at 'Faces of the Fallen' Exhibit

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2004

    Silhouettes are used for missing servicemembers, and the silhouettes are replaced with portraits as they're received at the "Faces of the Fallen" exhibit on display at the Women in Military Service to America Memorial in Arlington, Va. Photo by Rudi Williams

    Date Taken: 12.31.2004
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:16
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Founder of 'Faces of the Fallen' Exhibit Reflects on Fallen Servicemembers
    Silhouettes Honor Missing Servicemembers at 'Faces of the Fallen' Exhibit
    Honoring the Fallen: Woman Visits Memorial for Servicemembers
    Fallen Soldier's Portrait Honors Sacrifice at 'Faces of the Fallen' Exhibit
    Fallen Soldier's Father Leaves Poignant Message at Memorial

    'Faces of the Fallen' Extended at Women's Memorial Until May 31

