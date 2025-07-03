Annette Polan, founder of the "Faces of the Fallen" exhibit on display at the Women in Military Service to America Memorial in Arlington, Va., takes time to read a note left by a portrait of a fallen servicemember. Photo by Rudi Williams
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9164025
|VIRIN:
|060410-D-D0439-8480
|Resolution:
|2100x1396
|Size:
|481.52 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Founder of 'Faces of the Fallen' Exhibit Reflects on Fallen Servicemembers [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Faces of the Fallen' Extended at Women's Memorial Until May 31
No keywords found.