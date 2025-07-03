Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring the Fallen: Woman Visits Memorial for Servicemembers [Image 3 of 5]

    Honoring the Fallen: Woman Visits Memorial for Servicemembers

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.31.2004

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Sandra Henriks of Woodland Hill, Calif., walks through the "Faces of the Fallen" portrait gallery at the Women in Military Service to America Memorial in Arlington, Va., stopping to read some notes left for the fallen servicemembers. Photo by Rudi Williams

