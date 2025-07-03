Sandra Henriks of Woodland Hill, Calif., walks through the "Faces of the Fallen" portrait gallery at the Women in Military Service to America Memorial in Arlington, Va., stopping to read some notes left for the fallen servicemembers. Photo by Rudi Williams
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2004
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:16
|Photo ID:
|9164031
|VIRIN:
|050101-D-D0439-6989
|Resolution:
|2100x1709
|Size:
|637.51 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring the Fallen: Woman Visits Memorial for Servicemembers [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'Faces of the Fallen' Extended at Women's Memorial Until May 31
No keywords found.