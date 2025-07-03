Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense, VA Officials Sign Employer Support Statement for Guard, Reserve [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Defense, VA Officials Sign Employer Support Statement for Guard, Reserve

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.14.2006

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Thomas F. Hall, assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs (left), and Craig W. Duehring, his principal deputy, flank Veterans Affairs Secretary R. James Nicholson as he becomes the last of the 15 U.S. Cabinet secretaries to sign a joint Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve support statement. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2006
    Date Posted: 07.04.2025 05:15
    Photo ID: 9164016
    VIRIN: 060414-D-D0439-8326
    Resolution: 2700x3600
    Size: 991.46 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense, VA Officials Sign Employer Support Statement for Guard, Reserve [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nicholson Signs Employer Support Statement for Guard and Reserve
    VA Secretary Nicholson Signs Employer Support Statement for Guard and Reserve
    Defense, VA Officials Sign Employer Support Statement for Guard, Reserve

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VA Completes Cabinet's Push for Employer Support of Guard, Reserve

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download