Defense, VA Officials Sign Employer Support Statement for Guard, Reserve

Thomas F. Hall, assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs (left), and Craig W. Duehring, his principal deputy, flank Veterans Affairs Secretary R. James Nicholson as he becomes the last of the 15 U.S. Cabinet secretaries to sign a joint Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve support statement. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley