Thomas F. Hall, assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs (left), and Craig W. Duehring, his principal deputy, flank Veterans Affairs Secretary R. James Nicholson as he becomes the last of the 15 U.S. Cabinet secretaries to sign a joint Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve support statement. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2006
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2025 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9164016
|VIRIN:
|060414-D-D0439-8326
|Resolution:
|2700x3600
|Size:
|991.46 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Defense, VA Officials Sign Employer Support Statement for Guard, Reserve [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VA Completes Cabinet's Push for Employer Support of Guard, Reserve
No keywords found.