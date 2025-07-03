VA Secretary Nicholson Signs Employer Support Statement for Guard and Reserve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Craig W. Duehring, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs (left), presents Veterans Affairs R. James Nicholson with a plaque reflecting VA's support for reserve components. Nicholson became the last of the 15 U.S. Cabinet secretaries to sign a joint Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve support statement at an April 14 ceremony. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley