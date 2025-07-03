Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nicholson Signs Employer Support Statement for Guard and Reserve [Image 1 of 3]

    Nicholson Signs Employer Support Statement for Guard and Reserve

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.14.2006

    Veterans Affairs Secretary R. James Nicholson (right) became the last of the 15 U.S. Cabinet secretaries to sign a joint Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve statement of support. Thomas F. Hall (left), assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs, delivered remarks during the April 14 ceremony. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley

