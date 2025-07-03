Nicholson Signs Employer Support Statement for Guard and Reserve

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Veterans Affairs Secretary R. James Nicholson (right) became the last of the 15 U.S. Cabinet secretaries to sign a joint Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve statement of support. Thomas F. Hall (left), assistant secretary of defense for reserve affairs, delivered remarks during the April 14 ceremony. Photo by Samantha L. Quigley