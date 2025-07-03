U.S. Army Officer Oversees Construction of Aqueduct in Afghanistan

Army 2nd Lt. Scott G. O'Connor (left) speaks to an Afghan contractor about a new aqueduct system being built in Afghanistan's Khost province. The aqueduct is being built with funds from the Commander's Emergency Response Program, which lets coalition leaders rapidly allocate resources to address local needs. O'Connor is a civil-military affairs officer with the 391st Engineer Battalion from Greenville, N.C. Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Ramon, USA
Construction Program Improves Afghans' Lives
