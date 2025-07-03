Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Funds New Aqueduct System in Afghanistan's Khost Province [Image 1 of 3]

    Coalition Funds New Aqueduct System in Afghanistan's Khost Province

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2007

    Workers build a new aqueduct system in Afghanistan's Khost province with funds from the Commander's Emergency Response Program. The program lets coalition leaders rapidly allocate resources to address local needs. Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Ramon, USA

