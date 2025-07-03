Coalition Funds New Aqueduct System in Afghanistan's Khost Province

Workers build a new aqueduct system in Afghanistan's Khost province with funds from the Commander's Emergency Response Program. The program lets coalition leaders rapidly allocate resources to address local needs. Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Ramon, USA
|01.30.2007
|07.04.2025 05:14
|9164008
|070130-D-D0439-8540
|3008x1960
|1.18 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|1
|0
Construction Program Improves Afghans' Lives
