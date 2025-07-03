Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Officers Discuss Dam Project in Afghanistan [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Officers Discuss Dam Project in Afghanistan

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.30.2007

    Army 2nd Lt. Scott G. O'Connor and Army Maj. Jeff Weston discuss a diversion-dam project in Afghanistan's Khost province as Army Sgt. 1st Class Elrado V. Mason takes notes. The dam is being built with funds from the Commander's Emergency Response Program, which lets coalition leaders rapidly allocate resources to address local needs. O'Connor and Watson are civil-military affairs officers with the 391st Engineer Battalion, and Mason is a civil-affairs officer with the 240th Engineer Group. All three are serving in eastern Afghanistan with the coalition's Task Force Wildcat. Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert R. Ramon, USA

